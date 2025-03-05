Every NBA team suffers a fair share of bumps and bruises throughout an 82-game season. Finding a way to fight through the pain is just part of the job. The New York Knicks rolled out the red carpet for Mitchell Robinson's return. However, Josh Hart's Oscar homage was issued a fine before the fan favorite was handed a blue-collar lunchbox by Tom Thibodeau, not a trophy. Still, Hart’s journey this season has been a testament to resilience. From battling knee soreness that made jogging to half-court a struggle to logging 40-plus minutes in critical games, Hart has become the embodiment of Thibodeau’s demanding, no-excuses style.

Hart and Robinson's return to the lineup has not only stabilized the Knicks over the last few games but also reignited their identity as a gritty, relentless Thibodeau team built on physicality and discipline. Every scouting report shows Thibodeau’s system thrives on two pillars: attacking the rim and dominating the glass. Hart’s return, paired with Robinson’s resurgence, has unlocked both.

“Yeah, I think (Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson) add a lot,” Thibodeau told ClutchPoints. “Obviously it's a different dimension to our team with Mitch. Josh has the versatility (to play) the two, three, or four. I think they play well off of each other, they complement each other. The rebounding component is huge for us.”

Expand Tweet

New York's offensive philosophy hinges on rim attacking aggression more than long range accuracy. Emphasizing layups and smart reads is more important than tossing up a barrage of three-pointers.

“I'd like more threes but I don't want to take bad threes either. I want us to take good shots with the emphasis being on attacking the rim first,” stressed Thibodeau. “We want to get as many layups as we can get and then make good rim reads so when the defense does collapse, spread the ball. Often you get into drive-pass-pass combinations. When you can get to that open shot, you have to make sure you take it. You can't hesitate.”

Hart, who played 40 minutes coming off of knee soreness, did not hesitate in a return to action in a close road loss to the Boston Celtics. He fell one assist short of a 20-point triple-double (11 rebounds). Even in a loss to Boston, Hart’s 40-minute effort—despite visible rust—showcased his willingness to absorb physical punishment to execute Thibodeau’s vision.

“Getting into the paint, I think that is important,” Thibodeau noted. “It helps with the offensive rebounding and getting to the line as well.”

Well, Hart's rebounding (17 boards!) was the story of the night in a five-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The four assists, block, and steals helped paper over the seven turnovers, which were quickly attributed to rust. Hart’s return hasn’t been seamless, but Thibodeau’s faith never wavered.

“Well you've got to get your rhythm back when you're out,” Thibodeau replied. “That's a big part of it and I think with most players, if you asked the players, they'd want to play every other day because you can get a pretty good rhythm. It does not take much to take you out. When you're out an extended amount of time, usually the defense will come back first. Then you've got to get your rhythm offensively.”

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby handle the buzzer-beating burdens in a one-point (114-113) road win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart (12 points, six assists, four rebounds, one block, one steal) filled the stat sheet and shushed the crowd after Anunoby's three-pointer swished in. Another 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a block were added to the tally in a 116-112 overtime road win over the Miami Heat.

This road trip proved Hart’s impact goes beyond raw stats; it’s about enabling the Knicks to play their brand of basketball. New York was finally on a roll and very close to wrapping up the Eastern Conference's third seed for the NBA Playoffs. It's a testament to a tight, Villanova-linked locker room among many other factors.

Tom Thibodeau has faith Hart will always make up for any mistakes or missed shots. Any rust-related bricks are easily brushed off, knowing that minutes will not be cut. Hart is just batting through the minor aggravations that most everyone can understand.

Still, it seems that as long as the leg will actually work, Hart does not mind if Thibodeau tries to run them off. He is averaging career highs in points (14.4), rebounds (9.6), assists (5.7), and steals (1.4) playing 37.7 minutes per game after all.

Next up for the Knicks is the last long (five games) road trip of the season. Thankfully, the first two matchups are against the Los Angeles teams. Josh Hart and Tom Thibodeau will not even have to change hotels. The Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors follow. Only one of those squads (Lakers) is assured of being above the NBA Play-In Tournament line when the Knicks step in the gym.

Can the Knicks take advantage? This late-season gauntlet is tailor-made for a player who thrives in the “peaks and valleys.” Hart’s ability to battle through physical setbacks and deliver in Thibodeau’s system—whether it’s crashing the boards, driving to the rim, or facilitating for teammates—gives the Knicks a fighting chance against any contender. Still, this is the kind of trip that will test a team's heart just as much as the tactics.

Josh Hart seems ready for the challenge.

“By His grace I’m healed, Hart said. “I go out there and play my game.”

For a coach and player forged through adversity, that’s more than enough.