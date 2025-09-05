The Philadelphia Eagles were caught up in the pomp and circumstance of playing their first game of the 2025 regular season. They had a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field, a national TV audience and their owner singing the team's “Fly, Eagles, Fly” theme song as the Eagles celebrated last season's Super Bowl championship.

They appeared to have everything in order for a great start prior to kickoff. But one play into the game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles were forced to play without their best defensive player. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter got thrown out of the game when he walked up to the Cowboys huddle, confronted Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and tried to intimidate him.

Instead of just getting after the Cowboys quarterback with words, he spit at him. He executed this nasty deed in full view of the multiple television cameras and the officials. Carter got thrown out of the game for that brutal move and the Eagles incurred a 15-yard penalty.

Former Eagles defensive back Mark McMillian took to social media to get after Carter. He compared Carter to former NFL linebacker Bill Romanowski — who also got flagged and labeled for spitting years ago — and said it was a selfish move. McMillian, who played eight years in the NFL, including four for the Eagles, was a 5-7 cornerback who was known as Mighty Mouse throughout his career. McMillian's career ran from 1992 through 1999.

Carter's move costs Eagles in the first half

Article Continues Below

Once Carter got thrown out of the game, the Cowboys offense had little trouble moving the ball against the Eagles. Prescott and the Cowboys had no trouble moving the ball up and down the field.

Javonte Williams was able to score on a pair of one-yard touchdown runs on the the Cowboys' first two possessions of the game. The Cowboys went 53 yards on six plays the first time they had the ball and 64 yards on six plays on their second possession.

The Eagles were able to respond with a pair of Jalen Hurts touchdown runs on their first two possessions. That time allowed the Eagles to tie the score at 14-14 midway through the second quarter.

The Eagles defense held the Cowboys to a field goal on the third Dallas possession. Philadelphia took a 21-20 lead into the lockerroom at halftime.