The New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in a huge Eastern Conference clash. Both shooting guard Josh Hart and small forward OG Anunoby are on the injury report ahead of this matchup.

Boston is currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and only a game up on New York in the loss column. Saying these two players are critical for head coach Tom Thibodeau's team is an understatement.

Anunoby is one of the best 3-and-D players and is vital in a matchup against the Celtics' elite wings, while Hart is the ultimate winning player who is having a career year in his eighth season.

The Knicks are highly dependent on their starting lineup, with these two ranking near the top of the NBA in minutes per game. In addition, this squad's bench players are undersized compared to Boston's starting five.

So are Hart and Anunoby playing against the Celtics? Here is everything we know about their injury statuses for Saturday's Celtics-Knicks game.

Josh Hart and OG Anunoby's injury statuses vs. Celtics

Hart is currently listed as probable, while Anunoby is listed as doubtful on the NBA injury report. The Knicks' shooting guard has been dealing with right knee soreness. Anunoby, on the other hand, exited the Lakers' game last Saturday with a scary noncontact injury. The official diagnosis turned out to be a right foot sprain, and the elite wing is not expected to miss too much time.

It would be wise for New York not to rush Anunoby back into action. OG has been injury-prone in the past, which was one of the reasons why the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Tom Thibodeau's team is 52-20 when its starting small forward suits up.

While Hart has been less injury-prone than Anunoby, New York must monitor his health concerns closely. Getting any type of overuse injury with more than 30 games left in the regular season is not ideal for a team that plans on playing well into May and possibly June.

The Knicks are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are a game and a half out of the second seed and 4½ games ahead of the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers.

Ultimately, New York is in a good spot right now, but things can get out of hand with the league's fifth-hardest remaining strength of schedule. But even with Anunoby likely out, Saturday night will be a good litmus test for where the Knicks rank among the true title contenders.