With the New York Knicks down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, drastic changes could be coming for Game 3. One of those potential changes for Game 3 could be Knicks guard Josh Hart moving to the bench. With the Knicks desperate to get a win and get back in this series, it will be interesting to see what moves head coach Tom Thibodeau makes.

Prior to the Knicks’ crucial Game 3 against the Pacers, Josh Hart spoke about a potential move to the bench, as per SNY Knicks.

“I’ve been the 15th man, I’ve been the third man, I’ve been the sixth man, I’ve been whatever. I truly feel like I’m a starter in the league, I think I played amazing this year. If he [Thibodeau] does, cool,” Hart said. “I can’t sit here and preach about sacrifice and getting out of our own personal agendas and all that, then a decision like that is made and be made at it. And not want to sacrifice, and not want to do that.”

“That’s not the kind of person that I am,” Hart continued. “So if Thibs does that, which I don’t know if he is or isn’t, I’m all for it. I’m gonna play my game, my minutes, my style no matter if I’m coming off the bench or starting.”

Hart had a solid stat line during the Knicks’ Game 1 loss to the Pacers. He finished with eight points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 44 minutes. He shot 3-of-6 from the field. In Game 2, it was another okay stat line for Hart with six points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot in 29 minutes.

Should Hart be moved to the bench for Game 3, the logical choice to replace him in the starting lineup is Mitchell Robinson to give the team a bigger lineup. Tom Thibodeau has been playing a strict, eight-man rotation with only McBride, Cameron Payne and Mitchell Robinson receiving minutes off the bench.

Throughout the Knicks’ playoff run so far, Hart has been averaging 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 41.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.