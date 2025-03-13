Mikal Bridges made headlines on Wednesday, from his airing of grievances with Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau to his All-Star caliber performance in the overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It was truly poetic when Bridges' game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer secured a Knick win.

With Jalen Brunson being held out by an ankle injury, Bridges is one of several Knicks that the team needs to proverbially step up. All-Star starter Karl-Anthony Towns had a relatively quiet night against the Blazers, but did his part with two 3-pointers in a 40-second span at the end of regulation that helped force overtime.

After the game, Towns made support for his teammate – and his superb performance – as public as possible. Despite Towns' New Jersey roots, his connection to New York culture seems to extend as far north as the state goes.

KAT on IG: pic.twitter.com/UvsEc8pqSx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Towns posted Bridges in the midst of his signature 3-point celebration to his Instagram story postgame, with “Horses on Sunset” by Buffalo rapper – and member of Griselda – Westside Gunn as the backing track. The post was a deft move by Towns, if you want to look perhaps-too-deeply into it, demonstrating support for his teammate without broaching the hot-button topic of minute distribution.

Mikal Bridges' aggression could help the Knicks in several ways

Thanks to the extra period, Bridges played 41 minutes despite ostensible efforts from Thibodeau to reduce his workload throughout regulation. But the minutes didn't seem to take any sort of toll on Bridges on Wednesday night.

He backed up his incendiary pre-game comments with a 33-point, 4-rebound, 4-assist performance. He shot 13-21 from the floor, sinking two of his four tries from downtown. But most notably, Bridges made five of his six free throws. The conversion rate isn't what matters here. It's the six attempts that stand out.

Excluding preseason play, Bridges did not attempt six or more free throws in a game until late December. Wednesday night's trips to the charity stripe made for his third such game this season. The second came just a week ago in a road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

After Wednesday night's overtime action, Bridges is on pace to attempt 101 total free throws this season. That would be the least he's attempted over the course of a full season in his career. And that includes the two seasons shortened by COVID-19. The versatile wing's tendency to pull up for mid-range jumpers instead of initiating contact at the rim is, and has been, well documented.

If Bridges is willing to drive hard to the rim and draw more fouls, it increases the threat of his pull-up jumpers. Predictability is an easy way to get schemed out of games. And perhaps Bridges' issue with Thibodeau could result in a couple extra minutes of rest each night. Could that be what makes him feel more comfortable exerting himself on drives?

Bridges continuing to lean into his length and strength around the hoop is key for the Knicks, especially with Brunson sidelined. And it could be what makes those jumpers he loves an incredibly dangerous option in the Knicks' arsenal.