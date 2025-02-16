Karl-Anthony Towns had an interesting comment told by a YouTuber during All-Star Weekend. Popular YouTuber Funny Marco told the Knicks center, “You look like Drake.”

Towns began laughing, “Stop. I don't know about that one.”

Funny Marco was having a time at All-Star weekend where he was able to ask random questions to the NBA's hottest players. After KAT, Funny Marco went on to ask Trae Young what was his favorite Ja Rule song.

Young began singing “What's Love?” with Ashanti and Ja Rule and asked the YouTuber to confirm he got the song right.

Funny Marco attempted to ask Victor Wembanyama a question, but the San Antonio Spurs center star was not having it.

Then he went to Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell and Funny Marco asked him to name three Blueface songs. Mitchell just laughed and said that he couldn't.

At the end of the video, Towns daps Funny Marco up as the basketball star leaves the press room. The social media personality jokes that he is “never going to wash his hand.”

Drake Reacts To The Super Bowl

It's safe to say that being a Drake fan in 2024 was not for the weak. The beginning of 2025 is also not looking to hot for the rapper as Kendrick Lamar performed “Not Like Us” during his historical Super Bowl performance. The Compton native is the first solo rap artist to perform at the Super Bowl and he also became the most-watched Super Bowl performance in history. Prior to Kendrick, Michael Jackson held on to the title with 133.4 million viewers and the rapper beat the King of Pop by 100,000 extra viewers.

Of course after the Super Bowl, fans were waiting to see how the 6 God would react to the performance. Days after, Drake performed in Australia and switched up the lyrics to

“Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat. The original line, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, this n***a dies,” was changed to, “Beef is live, spoiler alert, I never died.”

The lyrical change went viral which fans interpreted as a direct response to Kendrick's Super Bowl performance where he played his diss track “Not Like Us.”

The icing on the cake for the “Not Like Us” performance was that Drake's ex, Serena Williams made a cameo as she was c-walking to the song on stage. Drizzy responded to that by posting an old photo on his finsta under the handle @plottttwistttttt where is shows Drake in a long embrace with Williams' former agent, Jill Smoller.

However, Drake wasn't done. He also “liked” another shady post on Instagram that insinuated that the crowd noise from the Super Bowl was altered. YouTuber Kai Cenat was present during the Super Bowl and uploaded a clip onto Instagram about his theory.

“Oh my god, they added sound effects,” he said. “Right here there was no sound. I just heard crowd sounds – on my life there was no sound.”

Now, digging a little deeper, it seemed that there was a bias from the streamer as well. Kai was apparently upset since apparently he wanted access to Kendrick's suite during the performance and was denied. TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment) manager HWOOD wrote in the comments, “This n***a MAD MAD cause he didn't access to dot suite!!! lol… I was there thats what it is!! lol.”