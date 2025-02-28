The New York Knicks are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Knicks, however, may face roster issues due to injuries. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Josh Hart (knee) are both listed as questionable for the game. Additionally, Mitchell Robinson is also questionable, adding more uncertainty to New York's lineup, per Ian Begley.

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, but they’ve struggled against top-tier teams. Currently, they hold an 0-7 record this season when facing the league’s best.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are in second place in the Western Conference. Memphis, however, is also dealing with injury concerns of its own. Desmond Bane’s left groin soreness has led to his questionable status for Friday’s game, increasing uncertainty about both teams’ full-strength lineups.

Josh Hart, who has been dealing with knee issues, played through the pain in Wednesday’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Karl-Anthony Towns, however, missed the game due to a knee injury. Towns has been a dominant force for the Knicks this season, averaging 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. His efficiency has been impressive, shooting 53.2% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks will face a tough test without Towns and possibly Hart, especially against a potent Grizzlies team. Memphis has been rolling this season, and with or without Bane, they will be tough to beat. The Grizzlies' high-flying offense and strong defense could challenge New York’s offense if their key players are out.

With playoff implications on the line, this game is huge. The Knicks will need to dig deep and find a way to step up, even without their stars. The Grizzlies won’t make it easy, but the Knicks are capable of pulling off a big win if they rise to the occasion. All eyes will be on this matchup to see who can overcome their injuries and make a statement in the standings.