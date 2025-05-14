It appears that New York Knicks fan Kylie Jenner is confident in the team as they head into Game 5 against the Boston Celtics during their playoff series.

She posted a collection of images on Instagram with the caption, “Knicks in [five],” with a waving hand representing the number. For that to happen, the Knicks would need to beat the Celtics in Game 5 as they head back to Boston. In the first picture, which is a mirror selfie, she is posing with Kendall Jenner as they both wore Knicks hats.

Currently, the Knicks are up 3-1 in their playoff series against the Celtics. They can punch their ticket to the next round with a win on May 14 at TD Garden.

Recently, Jenner was seen supporting the Knicks with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. They attended Game 4 with Kendall Jenner and sat behind one of the baskets.

Will Kendall Jenner and Timothée Chalamet be at Knicks-Celtics Game 5?

It remains unclear if Jenner and Chalamet will be at Game 5. They were at Game 4, but that took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Previously, Jenner and Chalamet did not make it to Games 1 or 2 in Boston. Granted, the Met Gala took place during one of them, and Chalamet tuned in on his iPad. However, if the series returns to New York in Game 6, Jenner and Chalamet may make it.

Jenner is part of the famous Kardashian family. She gained notoriety while starring in E1's reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007-21. After the show concluded, Jenner returned to star in Hulu's The Kardashians.

Outside of her reality TV fame, Jenner is known as the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. She is also one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, with over 393 million followers.

She started dating Chalamet in 2023. Jenner was previously linked to Tyga and Travis Scott before dating the Oscar-nominated actor.

Chalamet is an actor who gained fame for his role in Interstellar in 2014. A few years later, he had his breakthrough while starring in Call Me by Your Name. From there, he had roles in Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, Little Women, and The French Dispatch.

He has also led blockbuster box office hits like Dune: Part Two and Wonka. Chalamet has appeared in smaller movies as well, such as Don't Look Up and Bones and All.

His last performance in A Complete Unknown landed him his second Oscar nomination. He played Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic. Coming up, he will star in Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme.