As New York Knicks great Carmelo Anthony will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, people have been debating about his ranking among the team's legends. While every fans will have a different list for the greatest Knicks in franchise history, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo would take an issue with Stephen A. Smith's list.

Smith had Anthony as a top-five player in team history, even saying he could be in the top three which Russo used his segment titled “What are you mad about?” on “First Take” to aim at his co-host's thoughts. He would list many great New York players that he would possibly put above Anthony, saying that he only “won one playoff series in his career” with the team.

“Stephen A. he put Carmelo Anthony as a Top Five Knick of All-Time and then he said he’s a Top Three Knick last week,” Russo said. “Top Three Knick Carmelo Anthony, he won one playoff series in his career as a Knickerbocker, one. Have you heard of Reed, who won an MVP and two championships? How about Clyde, how about Bernard King, how about Dave DeBusschere, who was the missing ingredient.”

“You know how good this guy was, he was the missing ingredient to a team that won two championships,” Russo continued. “Here’s King who scored 60 in a game against the Nets on Christmas Day, who Bird says is incredible I could never guard him. How about Earl The Pearl Monroe, who played on a Knicks team that won a title? And of course Ewing.”

Chris Russo doesn't believe Carmelo Anthony is a top-five Knicks player

While Anthony himself said his relationship with the Knicks was a complicated one, there is no doubt his individual body of work was impeccable despite the lack of team accomplishments. Despite being one of the more bonafide and dynamic scorers in recent memory, Russo would double down on his sentiments.

He would say that besides not being on the top-five best New York players, he is closer to No. 7.

“You could make an argument that Carmelo is not even in the Top Five, that he’s seven,” Russo said. “He’s not Willis, he’s not Ewing, he’s certainly not Clyde, he’s not DeBusschere, and he may not be Pearl, and he may not be Bernard King.”

At any rate, there will no doubt be major debate coming from Russo's comments from not only fans of the franchise but in the general basketball world. Looking at the current team, the Knicks have a 50-29 which puts them third in the Eastern Conference.