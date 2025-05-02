May 1, 2025 at 11:25 PM ET

Jalen Brunson created massive space with under eight seconds left at Little Caesars Arena. The New York Knicks southpaw buried the dagger three to send the Detroit Pistons packing. Plus sparked a strong reaction from Magic Johnson.

The clutch shooter nailed the final attempt to lift New York past Detroit 116-113. Brunson's shot floated 25-feet before swishing. And left Pistons fans in shambles.

The NBA legend Johnson, however, wasn't just in awe of the shot. Johnson took to X to react to the clutch move that made the three happen.

“When it was time to win Jalen Brunson scored 40 points including a game winning three that was set up by one of the most unbelievable crossover dribbles I’ve ever seen!” Johnson shared on the social media site. “The New York Knicks closed out the Detroit Pistons 4-2 in a thriller!”

Brunson indeed crossed up Ausar Thompson before sending the Knicks to the second round. Johnson wasn't the only notable reaction.

Other notable Knicks Jalen Brunson reactions outside of Magic Johnson

The 28-year-old guard trended online after releasing the long range soul snatcher. Johnson wasn't the only notable NBA personality reaction. ESPN analyst and former Duke star Jay Williams dropped a unique description for Brunson.

“Clutch isn’t a stat. It’s a mindset. And Jalen Brunson has it in his DNA,” Williams posted on X. “Just hit the dagger to send Detroit home. Keep doubting him—he keeps closing. That’s not luck. That’s legacy in the making.”

Fellow ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins chimed in too. He fired two tweets for the Knicks' sharpshooter.

“I swear Big Body Brunson love these back against wall moments… especially on the Road,” was one post from Perkins.

He followed with: “You know his damn name Big Body Brunson. Another Legendary post season performance.”

Even former MLB star CC Sabathia took to the internet after watching the dagger unfold in the Motor City.

“Jalen Brunson is a bad bad man,” the ex-New York Yankees pitcher Sabathia posted with three fire emojis.

The former Villanova Wildcat dropped 40 points in the series clincher. And he delivered that scoring output in 42 minutes of play.