While reflecting on his eight-year career, New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson shared his welcome-to-the-NBA moment. After Brunson told a funny Andre Iguodala story recently, he shared the rite of passage that every player faces during their rookie season. For Jalen, it was against a player he looked up to growing up — Derrick Rose.

Brunson, playing for the Dallas Mavericks at the time, says it happened during his first home opener.

“My welcome to the NBA moment — rookie year; home opener — one of my idols, Derrick Rose, gave me 26 of his 28 points off the bench,” Brunson said. “We won the game, but he was cooking me. I definitely tried.”

"I definitely tried." Jalen Brunson talks with @tphills about his "WELCOME TO THE NBA" moment guarding Derrick Rose 😅 pic.twitter.com/W39jTQArtX — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2026

Brunson played his first four seasons with the Mavericks before joining the Knicks as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The All-Star guard is averaging 26.1 points on 46.5% shooting, including 37.1% from deep, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds for the Knicks this season.

Jalen Brunson recalls when he pissed off Andre Iguodala

After losing three of their last four games, the Knicks are looking for their second straight win in their matchup against the Bulls on Friday. Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson, who's been reflective these days, shared a funny story from his younger days, when he was rebounding for the 76ers. His dad, Rick Brunson, played for the Sixers at the time, as did a young Andre Iguodala.

Brunson revealed that he accidentally pissed off Iguodala back in 2006, per The Roommates Show.

“So I’m pretty sure you made a shot, and I’m thinking, ‘Right back to him.' You looked away for a second, and boom, hit him in the head, hit you in the head. I went, ‘Oh s***.’ You were hot. You didn’t look back at me. He was hot. I was scared s***less.”

The Knicks will host the Bulls at Madison Square Garden.