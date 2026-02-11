New Knicks head coach Mike Brown addressed his team's shooting lulls in a 137-134 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. After Karl-Anthony Towns forced overtime against the Pacers, the Knicks fell short in the extra period where Pascal Siakam earned his 30-point performance, which was complemented by Andrew Nembhard and Jackson's scoring.

Coach Brown says the Knicks, inlcuding All-Star Jalen Brunson, got clean looks in overtime, but were unable to capitalize, and fell short, he said, per SNY TV's Ian Begley.

“I thought Jalen down the stretch had some pretty good looks. He got to his spot. Or he got to the spots that he normally gets to. He just came up short. But we got the ball where we needed to get the ball, and we got the looks that we wanted to look for during that time. Sometimes they just don’t go in, and tonight was one of those nights.”

While Mike Brown watched the Knicks end the night shooting at a 50% clip, they went 14-for-46 from deep, including 2-for-5 in overtime against the Pacers. Brunson's 40 points led five starters in double figures, including Mikal Bridges' 22 points, and Towns' double-double (22 points, 14 rebounds).

Karl-Anthony Towns on clutch free throws for Knicks

Article Continues Below

Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns broke down his clutch free throws that sent the Pacers into overtime in Tuesday's loss. Amidst his second season with the Knicks, the clutch moment is an unforgettable one at Madison Square Garden, Towns said, per SNY.

“It's cool. It's the kind of moment you live for, you know, being at MSG, with the game in your hands, and you're able to do something to give your team a chance to win,” Towns said.

“It was really cool. It was a moment I was definitely hyped for. I got really excited for it. I was ready to go up there and make those shots for our team.”

"It was really cool. It was a moment I was definitely hype for. I was ready to go up there and make those shots for our team" Karl-Anthony Towns on hitting both free throws to send the game into overtime tonight: pic.twitter.com/i9IXJef9vV — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 11, 2026

The Knicks will face the 76ers on the road on Wednesday.