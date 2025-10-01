The New York Knicks arrive to the new season with plenty of changes to look forward to, the most notable being the appointment of head coach Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau. With the new coach set to focus on a more balanced minutes-sharing approach aimed at getting the best out of the Knicks’ biggest stars, one particular player is set to benefit from the sheer nature of the players around him.

First and foremost, much has been made about Karl-Anthony Towns’ tendency to play his best basketball alongside a more traditional center who can take up the majority of defensive and rim-protection duties. That gives KAT the freedom to focus more on his offensive gifts, with Brown set to focus on a more shot-heavy approach that relies on quick transitions and a solid defence.

Enter Mitchell Robinson. Expected to slot in alongside KAT at the center in place of Josh Hart in the starting lineup, a lot may depend on how the 27-year-old is able to fortify the Knicks’ interior defense, potentially allowing the slew of offensive stars New York has to focus on scoring.

Mitchell Robinson tipped to have a breakout 2025-26 campaign

With Jalen Brunson orchestrating the offense and Mikal Bridges poised to reclaim his 3-and-D form, the Knicks are looking to go a few steps ahead and actually emerge as title contenders next year. For that, Robinson’s potential fit alongside their other stars seems crucial.

Starting him allows Towns to avoid being overexposed in pick-and-rolls, while OG Anunoby can focus more on guarding his natural position, benefiting from Robinson’s rim protection for the first time in his Knicks career. Yet, even with Robinson’s addition, the team’s key defensive challenge remains: Bridges’ role as the point-of-attack defender.

Last season, Bridges struggled in this capacity, miscast in a position requiring elite on-ball defense he simply doesn’t specialize in. While his instincts and reach are impressive, he often fell victim to screens, leaving the backline exposed and forcing Towns and Brunson into overworked defensive duties.

That situation does not automatically solve itself with Robinson’s inclusion in the starting lineup. However, Mike Brown’s focus on quick transitions and Robinson’s potential role as a defensive lynchpin mean that we are looking at a lineup filled with shooters at every position.

Brown’s emphasis on pace, ball movement and five-out spacing creates opportunities for both Bridges and Towns to thrive. The team’s transition offense is likely to improve, allowing shooters like Bridges, Anunoby, McBride and even Brunson to exploit fast-break situations. Brown’s system also allows for more varied lineups, doing away with the over-reliance on a static five-man rotation that hampered efficiency under Thibodeau.

Last season, Robinson averaged 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in just 17.3 minutes of action across 17 appearances, three of which were starts, per Basketball Reference. He shot at a healthy 66.1% overall, averaging 1.1 blocks and .9 steals per game, decent averages considering his playing time.

However, Knicks fans will be well aware that Robinson’s value lies in his rim-protection, along with the fact that KAT’s defensive frailties continue to exist. Seen by many as one of the most offensively gifted big men in modern NBA, starting Robinson solves multiple lineup-related conundrums and frailties that contributed to the Knicks’ defensive issues last season.

With Robinson in the starting lineup, the likes of Anunoby and Bridges seem ideally placed in fulfilling roles they are naturally suited for. Further, Robinson’s numbers suggest that in addition to being a potential defensive lynchpin, he also poses an interior threat that the Knicks could further benefit from, especially in situations where the likes of Brunson and KAT find themselves marked out of games.

The overall fit, and the simple fact that Brown seems intent on being more flexible with minutes and his starting lineup compared to his predecessor, suggests that Robinson is in line to produce a truly breakout season which will see him become a regular starter at New York.