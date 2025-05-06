The New York Knicks pulled off an amazing comeback win after forcing overtime against the Boston Celtics despite being down 20 points. New York stole Game 1 after securing a 108-105 victory. However, well-known sports analyst Colin Cowherd is seemingly unimpressed.

During the latest episode of “The Herd,” the 61-year-old talking head completely downplayed the Knicks' Game 1 win over the Celtics. He claims the upset is meaningless and states that he believes it will be the only win New York achieves in this series.

“Knicks fans, I've never seen a Game 1 upset that means less. This is the only game the Knicks are going to win.”

"I've never seen a Game 1 upset that means less. This is the only game the Knicks are going to win."@ColinCowherd isn't worried about the Celtics after their overtime loss to New York pic.twitter.com/HzWkDJn1lB — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

New York outplayed Boston in the second half largely due to the fact that the Celtics missed so many three-point attempts. They finished the contest going 15 for 60 and at one point, missed 19 out of 20 three-point shots. It allowed the Knicks to fight back and steal Game 1 away in Boston.

That's not taking anything away from what Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns did to earn the win, though. Brunson, who is 28 years of age, finished Game 1 with 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals while shooting 39.1% from the floor and 55.5% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Towns ended the evening with 14 points of his own, along with 13 rebounds, and a steal while recording a 46.1% field goal percentage and was 100.0% from the free-throw line. But the star of the night may have been forward OG Anunoby, who shined with 29 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50.0% from the field and 54.5% from the three-point line.

The Knicks will have to find more ways to slow down the Celtics, as Boston could get hot at any moment. As soon as they start hitting their three-point attempts, Boston is an incredibly difficult team to stop. Especially with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way.

Regardless, the Knicks are 1-0 in the series and plan to make it 2-0 on Wednesday night when they take on the Celtics in New York for Game 2.