Russell Wilson is already enjoying his time in The Big Apple. The ten-time Pro Bowler shocked the public when he decided to sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants yesterday. The franchise is coming off a dismal two years under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who are both on the hot seat heading into 2025. Wilson's production in NYC will go a long way toward dictating this organization's future as it tries to remain competitive in a loaded NFC East.

As the 36-year-old looks forward to a crucial offseason, he enjoyed a light moment with Knicks fans on Wednesday.

The New York Giants will be coming into the 2025 season with a lot of doubters

Wilson is coming off a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw him throw for 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The veteran recorded a QBR that ranked 22nd overall in the NFL. The Steelers ended up making the playoffs, where they eventually lost in the Wild Card round to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite his success last season, Wilson will need to be even more productive than he was in Pittsburgh to help elevate a Giants roster that, as of now, has a lot of flaws.

To address some of these weaknesses, New York has an extremely important draft coming up where it will have eight total picks. The Giants' first selection is at No. 3 overall, and after much speculation, it seems pretty clear now that the franchise will not be picking a quarterback. Elite prospects like Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Will Campbell should be available at these slots, especially if the recent mock drafts are correct about quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders being selected first and second. The Giants have to get this pick right.

Overall, Russell Wilson is clearly excited to play for his new team. With a coach like Brian Daboll, who has a history of success with mobile quarterbacks, the Giants' new signal caller could turn back the clock in 2025.

But it will be an uphill climb in a division with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys. All three teams are entering next season with Super Bowl expectations, and two of them have just played in the NFC Championship game. What Daboll and Schoen must accomplish to keep their jobs is unclear, but even if the Giants show significant improvement, their record may not reflect because of the strength of the NFC East.