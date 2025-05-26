Skip Bayless decided to make a strong declaration while watching Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

The Knicks trailed 2-0 heading into Game 3 after dropping their first two games at home. They needed a win on the road to take the series back to Madison Sqaure Garden and continue to extend the series.

However, things got off to a bumpy start. They kept the score close as they were only down 30-26 after the first quarter. Then Indiana ignited a 13-0 run to grow their lead to 20 points. This compelled Bayless to post a tweet on social media that had him make a claim about the series.

“Sweep,” Bayless declared.

What's next for Knicks after Game 3

Unfortunately for Skip Bayless, the Knicks proved him wrong by stunning the Pacers 106-100 in Game 3.

Cutting that 20-point deficit down to 13 at halftime, that momentum continued in the Knicks' favor. They reduced it to 10 to end the third quarter, then outscored the Pacers 36-20 in the last 12 minutes. Unlike past games, they won the 3-point battle, making 11 triples in contrast to just five from the Pacers.

Four players scored in double-digits on New York's behalf in the win. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 24 points and 15 rebounds. He shot 8-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Jalen Brunson came next with 23 points and two rebounds, OG Anunoby had 16 points and three blocks, while Mikal Bridges provided 13 points and two steals.

New York has now reduced the series deficit to 2-1. In other words, they will bring the series back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 as the pursuit of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 stays alive.

The Knicks will look to even up the series at two games apiece when they face the Pacers in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.