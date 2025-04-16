ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith believes the New York Knicks could push the champion Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination in the postseason. Before the Knicks’ opening-round series against the Detroit Pistons, Smith is already predicting a New York victory before a potential Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the defending champions.

Smith predicts the Knicks will eliminate the Pistons in seven games before pushing the Celtics to a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals, per ESPN’s First Take.

“I think the Knicks are going to play 14 playoff games this postseason,” Smith said. “It’s going to take them seven to take out Detroit. Then, they’re going to push the Boston Celtics to seven games. I can pray. Now, here’s the sad part: I have no basketball reason whatsoever to believe that they’re going to push the Boston Celtics to seven games. I just don’t see it.”

Perhaps an injured Celtics All-Star, Jaylen Brown, and the Knicks’ supporting cast are enough to push the champions to the edge, but it won’t be enough to win a best-of-7.

“Jaylen Brown, he’s going to get shots in his knee, or whatever, that’s what they’ve been reporting; his health might be compromised. That could potentially help the Knicks,” Smith added. “The Knicks don’t have the help. Jalen Brunson was out. So, because he was out for more than a month, that’s some rest right there. And Jalen Brunson’s going to show up. Karl-Anthony Towns can put up some buckets. OG Anunoby, I mean, he’s elevated his offensive repertoire, and we know what he can do defensively.

“And Mikal Bridges is a reliable force, and you know how I feel about the Energizer Bunny, Josh Hart. All I’m saying is this: that still ain’t enough to think they gonna beat the Boston Celtics.”

Kendrick Perkins warns Tom Thibodeau before Knicks postseason

While Stephen A Smith is confident, others believe that if the Knicks don’t advance past the first round of the playoffs, head coach Tom Thibodeau will be fired. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins warned Thibodeau about his coaching future depending on this year’s playoff run.

“I’m looking at Tom Thibodeau right now, and I’m saying you’re in the hot seat. You’re under pressure. What they gave up to get Mikal Bridges, you go and you get Karl-Anthony Towns in the off-season,” Perkins said. “So, you basically went all in, and the Knicks are on record saying that we’re on record saying that we’re trying to get the personnel to match the defending champs.”

The Knicks will host the Pistons for Game 1 on Saturday.