The New York Knicks were already tasting success in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. Up by 14 points with just under three minutes left in regulation, the Knicks had the entire Madison Square Garden pumped up and anticipating what then appeared to be an eventual Game 1 victory.

But the Pacers refused to lose, as they clawed their way back up to send the game into overtime, thanks in large part to the heroics of the tandem of Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton in the clutch. Indiana ended up stealing the series opener with a 138-135 victory, leaving the Knicks and New York fans absolutely stunned and disappointed, including head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“There's obviously disappointment when you fall short,” Thibodeau said in a postgame statement following the loss (h/t Knicks Videos).

“We have to take a look at the film, make our corrections, and then we've got to change quickly for Game 2,” added Thibodeau.

There surely is plenty to see in the film for Thibodeau in the Knicks, given how things went for them, especially down the stretch of the fourth quarter of Game 1.

Nesmith went off for 14 points in the final three minutes of the fourth period, while Haliburton added five to lead Indiana's comeback. In overtime, the Pacers shot 6-for-11, while the Knicks went just 3-for-8 while committing four turnovers to just two by Indiana.

New York's Game 1 loss wasted Jalen Brunson's big night, as the former Villanova Wildcats guard put up 43 points on 15-for-25 shooting while Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 35 points with 12 rebounds.

As painful as Game 1's loss was for the Knicks, the good news for them is that the series has only just begun. They can level the series this coming Friday in Game 2 at the Madison Square Garden before flying to Indiana for Game 3 and Game 4.