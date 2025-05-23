The New York Knicks have found themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they have a good chance of making it to the NBA Finals. First, they have to get past the Indiana Pacers, and they have the team to do so. One reason why their chances of making it to the finals are high is Jalen Brunson, who has been one of the best players in the postseason this year.

Since Brunson has been on the Knicks, he has been the ultimate class act, and he's been backing it up with his play. Quentin Richardson recently spoke on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about what he thinks Brunson can accomplish if he keeps playing the way he is.

“He's on pace to be the greatest Knick ever,” Richardson said. “If he wins the NBA championship, it won't even be a contest, but he still has a chance to achieve that even if he doesn’t win.”

There have been some top-tier players who have played for the Knicks, but Brunson is making his case for being on the list. After taking a discount, he was able to give the Knicks a chance to acquire players such as Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, and that has allowed them to get as far as they are now.

Jalen Brunson leading Knicks through postseason

Richardson continued to speak highly of Brunson and thinks he'll be able to do whatever he wants if he wins a championship.

“If he wins, he could probably own the city,” Richardson said. “If they get a championship, he could probably do anything under the sun. Even falling short of actually of delivering an NBA championship, what he's been able to play like and deliver to this team with his level of play and for who they thought he was getting, and who he has become.

“Then he took a discount. He could've waited until next year to sign and hit them with a supermax. He signed a lower deal and allowed them to go out and use the money and get other people.”

The Knicks are currently down 1-0 in their series against the Pacers, and it was a tough loss they took in Game 1 after having the lead late. The Pacers did what they've done all postseason and made a comeback with seconds left, and took the game into overtime, where they eventually won.