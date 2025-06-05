The New York Knicks made a surprising move and fired Tom Thibodeau after the team was two wins away from making it to the NBA Finals. There are some people who are confused as to why the Knicks made that move, while others are justifying him being fired because of the decisions he's made. Some of those decisions include playing his starters extended minutes and barely playing his bench.

Though the outside world doesn't think that Thibodeau has mapped out these situations in his head, the reality is he probably has. With the critics continuing to think they have all the answers, Zach Lowe recently put them on blast.

“Here's the thing about coaches: The coaches that you all think suck and are dumb and slow to adjust, you have that conversation with them, you're gonna realize real fast how out of your depth you are,” Lowe said on his podcast.

Coaches are probably the smartest people in the arena, and they have a plan of what they're going to do, but that probably comes with trial and error. Whatever ideas that people have thrown out that Thibodeau should've done, there's a good chance that he already thought about that situation.

What direction do the Knicks go in now?

Thibodeau was arguably the best coach in franchise history, but it seems like the organization felt like they could get better in the coaching department. There were some things that were questionable about Thibodeau's coaching style, and one of them was how much he plays the starters. The thing with that is he's been doing that at every coaching stop. Every player knows what they're getting into when he's the head coach, and in this case, it almost got the Knicks to the Finals.

Now, it will be interesting to see who the Knicks will look at when it comes to their next head coach. There are a few options, including Michael Malone, who was fired from the Denver Nuggets toward the end of the regular season. Taylor Jenkins could also be an option, as he was fired by the Memphis Grizzlies around the same time as Malone.

The Knicks will also have some roster decisions to make, and there's a chance that they could switch up their core five if they think they can get better.