The New York Knicks will enter a crucial season under new coach Mike Brown after snagging their first conference finals appearance in 25 years last campaign. Now, with training camp underway, fans are determined to decipher what New York’s starting lineup might look like in the upcoming season.

Josh Hart joked at Media Day about how he will ask for a trade if he does not end up starting, and an image from Wednesday's opening practice session has only made the questions louder. Hart was seen wearing a white jersey, which was worn by the team’s second unit during the practice, while Mitchell Robinson sported the first-team blue jersey that was also worn by the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson.

Make what you will of opening practice jersey lineups. pic.twitter.com/wqQZoTeQ4g — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

While that is enough to make fans suspect Hart is going to be reduced to the second unit, that does not seem to be the case. According to Knicks writer Steve Popper, Brown did not want people to read too much into the jersey colors that specific players were wearing during the practice. Brown noted that Robinson would be in the white jersey on Thursday and noted at Media Day that he would need to see how training camp played out before making a starting lineup decision.

Article Continues Below

The starting-five conundrum stems from KAT’s supposed fit alongside a more traditional center, such as Mitchell Robinson. Towns found consistent success playing at the 4-spot alongside center Rudy Gobert back during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A similar approach was taken by Tom Thibodeau late in the playoff series against the Indiana Pacers last season after Hart started most of the season and the playoffs. It allows KAT to focus on his offensive gifts while making up for his defensive shortcomings, with Robinson providing excellent rim protection.

As Brown said at Media Day, he's going to take some time before making a final decision. Towns, Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are locks for the starting lineup, so the decision will likely come down to Hart and Robinson. Hart is also nursing a nagging finger injury that he plans to play through, but it's unclear how that will impact him this season.