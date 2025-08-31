France’s 103-95 win over Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025 was overshadowed by an ugly incident off the court, as French guard Sylvain Francisco became the target of racist abuse on social media. Nicolas Batum, one of the most respected voices in French basketball, quickly came to his defense and called out fans for crossing a line that has no place in sports.

The controversy erupted in the final seconds when Francisco, after shaking Luka Doncic’s hand, drove to the rim for an uncontested layup that extended France’s margin of victory from nine to 11 points. Because point differential matters in EuroBasket, the play had strategic value. However, many Slovenian fans viewed it as disrespectful and flooded social media with vitriol, including racial slurs.

“Some of y’all are sick even if you disagree with a basketball play,” Batum wrote on X. “Racism and hate are never acceptable at all. After Dennis Schroder earlier, now this. Major props to Sylvain, great game, brother. Keep shining and making us proud.”

The French Basketball Federation also issued a statement condemning what it described as “intolerable” behavior that goes against the values of the sport. Francisco himself spoke out, stressing that while fans can criticize his actions on the court, racism is far beyond acceptable criticism.

This isn't the first incident to occur during EuroBasket 2025

This was the second such incident in the tournament after Germany’s Dennis Schroder faced racist taunts in a win over Lithuania. Organizers later banned a fan involved in that case. But Batum’s comments underscored a growing frustration among players who feel these situations are not being dealt with strongly enough.

EuroBasket has long been known for its passionate crowds and heated rivalries. However, the tournament’s spirit of competition has been marred by recurring acts of racism. With group play intensifying, players and federations alike are urging governing bodies to act swiftly and ensure offenders face consequences.

Francisco, who scored 32 points against Slovenia, said he regrets the misunderstanding with Doncic. But he will not stay silent about the racial abuse that followed. For Batum and the French federation, the message remains clear. Criticism of a basketball decision is fair game. But hatred aimed at a player’s race has no place in EuroBasket or anywhere else.