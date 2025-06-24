The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as a dominant force in the NBA, boasting a 68-14 record and leading the Northwest Division in the 2024-25 season. With a young, dynamic core led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams, and promising big man Chet Holmgren, the Thunder are poised to not only reach the NBA Finals but to repeat as champions. However, to secure back-to-back titles, GM Sam Presti must make strategic moves to address roster gaps and maximize the team’s championship window. Here are three perfect trade proposals that could elevate the Thunder from contenders to repeat champions.

Acquire Cameron Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets

Trade Proposal:

Thunder receive: Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) Nets receive: Dillon Jones, Kenrich Williams, 2025 first-round pick (No. 15), 2027 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

The Thunder’s biggest postseason vulnerability was streaky three-point shooting, especially from the forward spots. Cameron Johnson is the ideal solution: a career 39% shooter from deep, capable of playing both forward positions, and comfortable as a high-volume floor spacer. Johnson’s contract ($20 million in 2025-26) fits into OKC’s cap structure, especially if they move Jones and Williams, two rotation players but not essential to the core.

Brooklyn is entering a rebuild and is seeking draft capital. Two first-rounders, plus two rotation-ready wings, is a strong return for a non-star on a sizable deal. For OKC, Johnson’s ability to slot in as a starter or sixth man—similar to his Phoenix days—would supercharge the Thunder’s offense and give Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams even more room to operate. This move addresses the Thunder’s lone weak spot and adds championship-level shooting without mortgaging their future flexibility.

Dennis Schroder for Bench Stability

Trade Proposal:

Thunder receive: Dennis Schroder (Detroit Pistons)

Dennis Schroder (Detroit Pistons) Pistons receive: Ajay Mitchell, 2026 second-round pick

While Cason Wallace proved invaluable as a backup guard, the Thunder lacked a true veteran floor general to steady the ship when Shai rests. Dennis Schroder, now with the Pistons, is a proven playoff performer who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists this season. He brings speed, pick-and-roll savvy, and the ability to run the offense or play alongside another guard.

Detroit, in the midst of a youth movement, would be happy to flip Schroder's expiring deal for a promising rookie like Ajay Mitchell and a future pick. For OKC, Schröder’s ability to stabilize the second unit and provide instant offense is invaluable for a title defense. He’s comfortable in a bench role, can close games if needed, and his playoff experience would be a steadying influence on a young roster.

Wendell Carter Jr. To Anchor The Defense

Trade Proposal:

Thunder receive: Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic)

Magic receive: Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, 2026 first-round pick (top-8 protected), 2028 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

Despite the emergence of Chet Holmgren and the addition of Isaiah Hartenstein, the Thunder could use one more versatile big who can defend, rebound, and stretch the floor. Wendell Carter Jr. fits this mold perfectly. He’s a strong, switchable defender, a reliable rebounder, and has developed a respectable three-point shot.

Orlando, with a crowded frontcourt and a desire to accumulate more assets, could be persuaded by a package featuring two young forwards and future picks. For OKC, Carter Jr. would allow them to play big or small, protect Holmgren from foul trouble, and give Coach Mark Daigneault more lineup flexibility. The trio of Holmgren, Hartenstein, and Carter Jr. would be the league’s most versatile frontcourt rotation, capable of matching up with any opponent.

Why These Trades Make OKC Unstoppable

The Thunder are already the NBA’s model of sustainable success: young stars, depth, and a surplus of draft capital. These three moves would address every minor weakness exposed during their championship run:

Elite shooting and spacing (Johnson)

Veteran ball-handling and playoff poise (Schroder)

Frontcourt depth and defensive versatility (Carter Jr.)

Importantly, none of these deals require sacrificing core pieces like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, or Chet Holmgren. The Thunder would retain their identity and flexibility while raising their ceiling for another title run.

Beyond the immediate on-court impact, these trades would also send a powerful message to the rest of the league, the Thunder are not content with just one championship, they’re building a culture of sustained excellence. By adding proven veterans and high-IQ role players to their already dynamic young core, OKC would be better equipped to handle the inevitable adversity of a long postseason.

The leadership and experience of players like Schroder and Johnson would accelerate the development of their younger stars, while Carter Jr.’s defensive presence would help them weather any matchup. With these calculated moves, the Thunder would set a new standard for roster construction and make Oklahoma City the destination for players seeking both winning and development