Oklahoma City Thunder veteran guard Alex Caruso has adjusted to his new environment as the team’s OG this season. After being traded from the Chicago Bulls for Josh Giddey, Caruso signed a four-year, $81 million extension with the Thunder. Suffice it to say he’s getting used to being the oldest guy on the NBA’s youngest team.

Caruso discussed his newfound role on The Old Man and the Three podcast episode.

“I’m the oldest guy on the team—me and Kenrich [Williams]. Hart’s [Isaiah Hartenstein] only 26,” Caruso said. “They call me OG and old guy. I’m like a median age, like barely over the median age in the NBA. But they’re also kids, like most of them are actual kids. So, they don’t know any better. Cason [Wallace] makes fun of me because I’m bald all the time.

“One time, I can’t remember if it was practice or at the arena, and he was looking at me and started laughing, and I’m like, ‘What is it? What is it today? And he’s like, “I just really forget you’re the first bald teammate I’ve ever had.” And I’m like, ‘that’s because you’re 22 years old,’ you’ve only played with high school and college kids,” Caruso concluded.

Caruso, 31, was a member of the 2020 champion Los Angeles Lakers and brings a championship pedigree to the Thunder. He’s adapted well to his new surroundings, emerging as one of the team’s defensive anchors off the bench, averaging 1.7 steals.

Alex Caruso on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s mindset with Thunder

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso revealed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s mindset, which has been an impressive approach. The Thunder veteran revealed how newfound appreciation.

“So coming into this year, I knew that he was going to kind of be ready to go, but like, getting to know him now and knowing how competitive he is,” Caruso said. “Like, I could see the type of season he’s having is like, he has, you know, he might not ever come out and say it publicly, but like the dude competes and he wants to compete every night, and he, like, thinks it’s a blessing to be able to go out there and play basketball every night.”

SGA’s approach still astonishes Caruso.

“Seeing him in person and how effortless he makes it look,” Caruso added. “Like he he’s one of those guys in the league where it’s like, you look up at the end of the third quarter, it’s like, ‘oh s***, he’s got 32, 7, 6, and three steals and a block.”

The Thunder will look to stretch their five-game winning streak to six against the Trail Blazers on Friday.