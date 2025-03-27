The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at Paycom Center. Jalen Williams is questionable on the team’s injury report due to a right hip strain.

Here’s everything we know about Williams' injury and playing status vs. the Grizzlies.

Jalen Williams injury status vs. Grizzlies

Williams' hip strain has sidelined him since Mar. 10. The Thunder upgraded him to questionable for Tuesday's 121-105 win over the Sacramento Kings before ruling him out. Another questionable tag for Thursday's matchup gives him a chance to return from his seven-game absence vs. the Grizzlies.

Williams has averaged a career-high 23.1 points on 48/36/79 shooting splits with 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. The 23-year-old will be integral to the Thunder's title hopes as their No. 2 scorer alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City has won all seven of its games with Williams sidelined. Mark Daigneault's squad has won 23 of its last 26 games, ranking first in offense and second in defense with a 14.4 net rating. The Thunder hold a two-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's top seed with 10 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have posted a 9-12 record over their previous 21 games. Ja Morant has been sidelined by a hamstring strain for the last two weeks and will miss Thursday's game. Memphis holds the same record as the Los Angeles Lakers but sits in fifth place due to a tiebreaker. Both teams are one game behind the Denver Nuggets in third place.

So, regarding whether Jalen Williams is playing tonight vs. the Grizzlies, the Thunder star's status will gain clarity closer to tipoff. However, the team shouldn't rush him back with the playoffs approaching, especially against a Memphis team without Morant.

Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Alex Ducas: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Quad; Strain

Isaiah Hartenstein: Available – Injury/Illness – Nasal; Fracture

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Sprain

Nikola Topic: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Cason Wallace: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Contusion

Aaron Wiggins: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Tendinitis

Jalen Williams: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Strain

Grizzlies injury report

Marvin Bagley III: Out – Concussion Protocol

Brandon Clarke: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Knee; PCL Sprain

GG Jackson: Out – G League – On Assignment

Yuki Kawamura: Out – G League – Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Hamstring; Strain

Zyon Pullin: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Patellar; Tendon Surgery Recovery

Lamar Stevens: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Shoulder; Bursitis