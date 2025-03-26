ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Grizzlies are playing well, but the Thunder might be the hottest team in the NBA. This is a giant game out West for playoff seeding, too. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies are 44-28 but have lost three of the last four games. With Ja Morant out, the Grizzlies will rely on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane the most, but the rest of the roster also has a lot of depth and talent. They have struggled to find consistency recently, but this would be a big win against a team that has been as red-hot as the Thunder. This would be a big statement.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season has carried the Thunder. With Jalen Williams out, Chet Holmgren is next in line to support Alexander. The Thunder is in contention for the best team in the NBA, has a 60-12 record, and has won seven straight. They have a loaded roster and have the pieces to extend their winning streak against the Grizzlies at home in Oklahoma City.

Here are the Grizzlies-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Thunder Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sportsnet Southeast/FanDuel Sportsnet Oklahoma

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies' offense has been one of the best in the NBA all season. They are the second-best scoring offense, averaging 122.1 points per game, sixth in field-goal percentage at 48%, and 12th in three-point shooting at 36.6% from behind the arc.

Five Grizzlies players are averaging more than double digits in scoring. Jackson Jr. has been the most dominant player on offense and the most consistent scorer with Ja Morant out, averaging 22.4 points per game. Bane is up next in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game. Bane is also the best passer on the team with Morant out.

Jackson and Bane are the two biggest keys for this team on offense. Morant is dealing with a hip injury, so Jackson Jr. and Bane have even more pressure on them. They should be able to score, but it won't be easy against one of the best.t

The Grizzlies' defense has been a step behind their electric offense this season and has had issues with consistency. They are 24th in points allowed at 116.8 per game, sixth in total field-goal percentage defense at 45.7% from the field, and 15th in three-point defense at 36.1% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been a massive strength this season. Zach Edey has emerged as the team leader in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game. Two players average at least one block, and Jackson is the team leader with 1.6 per game, just ahead of Edey. This perimeter defense has also been excellent, with five players averaging at least one steal. Jackson Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.3 per game.

The Grizzlies have a great offense, but they are playing one of the best defenses in the league in Oklahoma City. This is a tall task without Morant.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder's offense has been one of the most consistent in the NBA this season. They are fourth in scoring at 119.8 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage at 48.1%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 37.2%.

Five different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star and the engine that drives this offense. The MVP favorite, he averages 32.8 points per game and leads the team in assists at 6.3 per game this season. Holmgren is the best scorer down low, averaging 15.3 points per game and

Gilgeous-Alexander makes everything on this offense work, but with Jalen Williams injured, Holmgren has been massive now that he is healthy and is highly versatile at his size. They should score and succeed against a Grizzlies defense that has struggled with inconsistency.

The Thunder's defense has been outstanding this year and is probably the best in the entire NBA. They are second in scoring defense at 106.9 points per game, first in field goal defense at 43.5%, and first in three-point defense at 34.1%.

The frontcourt has been tremendous and a significant strength for the Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein is the leading rebounder with 11.1 per game, but Holmgren is right behind him with 8.5 per game. Holmgren is also the block leader, averaging 2.5 per game, and is one of the best in the entire NBA. The on-ball defense has also been great for Oklahoma City, with five different defenders averaging at least one steal, and Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.8 per game.

This defense has been great, and they can shut down any offense in the NBA. This should be an excellent matchup for this defense because the Grizzlies don't present as big of a challenge without Morant.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies have been great, but going into Oklahoma City without Morant is a real deal-breaker. The Thunder are too good and will win, cover, and extend their winning streak to eight.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5 (-110)