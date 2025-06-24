Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be the most popular person in that city right now. Gilgeous-Alexander helped lead the Thunder to a NBA Championship in recent days. At the team's parade on Tuesday, he was showered with MVP chants from fans.

"MVP" chants are ROARING for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the Thunder championship parade.

The Thunder star loved that reception. He waved to fans and celebrated with them, while riding along in the parade. Oklahoma City are NBA champions for the first time as a franchise, after the squad defeated the Indiana Pacers in seven games. The team moved to the city in 2008 from Seattle, when they were known as the Supersonics.

Gilgeous-Alexander lived up to those chants with his play this season. He was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, and averaged more than 32 points a game for the club.

The Thunder rolls on into next season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City proved themselves this season to be a powerful contender in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander had help throughout the season, but has established himself as a leader for the squad.

The Thunder forward is one of the most versatile defensive players in basketball. Gilgeous-Alexander led the NBA in steals this past season. He also is the second youngest player in league history to win the Finals MVP, league MVP and scoring title in their career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it at a younger age.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a former 2018 first round NBA Draft pick. He played his college basketball at Kentucky. For the last three seasons, the Thunder star has averaged more than 30 points a game. He is now just the 15th player in NBA history to do that, per ESPN.

In this year's NBA Finals, Gilgeous-Alexander proved why those chants are valid. He posted two double-doubles in the last three games. In Game 7, the forward posted 29 points and 12 assists.

The road to another championship starts nearly right away. The NBA Draft starts on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City has the 15th overall selection.