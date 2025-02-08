After missing 39 games, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren made his return in Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Led by All-Star Jalen Williams' 27 points, the Thunder cruised to a 121-109 win. Holmgren started at power forward alongside center Isaiah Hartenstein (12 points, six rebounds), one of six players scoring double figures for Oklahoma City.

After the win, Holmgren opened up about returning to the floor for the first time since he suffered a pelvic injury in November.

“It's amazing. I missed it for a long time,” Holmgren said. “I worked really hard to be able to get out there. So, I'm happy and excited, and look forward to continuing to win, and keep improving.”

Holmgren finished with four points, five rebounds, four blocks, and a plus-22 rating in 22 minutes. Easing his way back into the fold, Chet says his return did little to interfere with the Thunder's team goals in Friday's 12-point win against the Raptors.

“[It's] no different than what I expect from ourselves as a team every single night,” Holmgren said. “Everybody knows what we have to go out there and do. Coaches do a good job of helping us prepare for the team that we're going to be playing that night, and tonight was no different. They gave us a great game plan, and I feel like we executed it. Obviously, not perfect, but that's why you can always improve.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 25 points, including a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line, six assists, and four rebounds, and Aaron Wiggins, starting for the injured Lu Dort, scored 18 points against the Raptors.

Chet Holmgren's hard work leads to an early return for the Thunder

Before Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's return to the floor, there was a move ahead of the trade deadline made to address the center position. The Thunder acquired Daniel Theis from the Pelicans before waiving the veteran center the following day in light of Holmgren's recovery from injury.

Then, the Thunder used their open roster spot to convert their two-way guard, rookie Ajay Mitchell, to a guaranteed contract. Mitchell agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Thunder captured their fourth consecutive win on Friday, improving to 41-9, fifty games into the 2024-25 campaign. They've won seven of their last 10 games, and remain atop the Western Conference where the Thunder have been all season.

Adding Holmgren back into the starting lineup strengthens the Thunder's frontcourt, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his MVP-caliber season, and amid Jalen Williams' first All-Star campaign.