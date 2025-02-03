The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Jalen Williams is on the injury report alongside Cason Wallace, and Alex Caruso (left ankle sprain) with all three players listed as questionable. Williams is dealing with a sprained right wrist, while Wallace has a strained right shoulder after going for two points against the Sacramento Kings in nine minutes after sustaining the injury. Here's everything we know about Jalen Williams' injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jalen Williams injury status vs. Bucks

Given Jalen Williams is questionable on the injury report, he could be cleared to play against the Bucks. Williams has been a fixture on the injury report these days, missing the Thunder's matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday after suffering the sprained wrist in a 114-95 win against the Chicago Bulls.

This should be a big-time matchup between the Thunder and the Bucks. Once left for dead earlier in the season, the Lakers have erupted of late, winning six, including a 123-109 win against the Philadelphia 76ers a horrendous 2-8 start. However, the Bucks are entering Monday's matchup on a three-game skid after rising to fifth place (26-21) in the Eastern Conference.

Williams earned his first All-Star selection when the Western Conference reserves were announced last Thursday. But, he hasn't played since the announcement. After turning in 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in a 116-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors, the third-year forward's name was announced among the All-Star reserves. It's a well-deserved honor for Williams, who's averaging 21.1 points on 47.5% shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in 2024-25.

Caruso, who's played in 28 games amid an injury-plagued campaign, hasn't played since the Thunder's 118-108 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. While Wallace has only missed one game this season. The last time the Thunder and Bucks met was in the NBA Cup Finals, where superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (26 points) and All-Star Damian Lillard (23 points) combined for 49 points to lead their team to a 97-81 victory in Las Vegas.

The Thunder will look to avenge that loss at the Paycom Center, but will most likely have to do it without Williams, Wallace, and Caruso. When it comes to the question of if Jalen Williams is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is probably no.