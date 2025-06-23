The Oklahoma City Thunder are now NBA champions after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 7. It was a long series, but the Thunder were able to take care of business in a win-or-go-home situation, and it was a total team effort. All season, everyone has expected this team to be here holding up the trophy, and they didn't let anyone down. They added some major contributors last offseason to help them get to this point, and one of them was Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein was on the NBA Finals podium celebrating with his team, and he also brought along his son, who wanted to be a part of the fun as well. That fun turned into his son falling fast asleep in his arms while the team was still celebrating, and everybody got a laugh out of it. With the arena still buzzing as fans stayed to watch the trophy presentation, Hartenstein's son was still asleep.

This angle of Hartenstein's baby 😂 pic.twitter.com/gcDREBDdg1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, Hartenstein's son will have some more opportunities to have fun with his father, because the Thunder are going to be celebrating all week. This is the franchise's first championship, and not only are the players excited, but the fans are as well.

Article Continues Below

The Thunder are NBA champions

After having one of the best seasons in the league this year, the Thunder were able to complete the mission and win the NBA championship. They had one of the best offenses and defenses in the league, and their group meshed well together throughout the entire year. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved that he was the best player all season, and has the awards to prove it, and the supporting cast did all they could to make the team even better.

Alex Caruso was one of their biggest acquisitions last offseason, and his defense was amazing throughout the postseason. He was guarding anybody that the Thunder put him on, and he made life hard for everybody. Hartenstein became a great connector for the Thunder and helped them a lot on both sides of the ball with the small details.

The best thing about this team and that they grew up in real time, and many people were skeptical if they would make it this far because of inexperience. It's safe to say that they had the talent to get this far, and they got experience through this journey. Now, they're NBA champions.