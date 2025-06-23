The Oklahoma City Thunder have all the bragging rights in the world after winning the NBA Championship on Sunday night. The Thunder had their backs against the wall, but they came up big in Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers with a 103-91 victory.

However, the day of Game 7 was full of news that didn't surround the Thunder winning the title. Of course, arguably the most memorable moment of Game 7 was Tyrese Haliburton's heartbreaking injury in the first quarter. Earlier in the day, Kevin Durant was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.

The Durant trade will certainly shake up the landscape in the Western Conference moving forward, but the Thunder aren't worried about that just yet. On Monday morning, Jalen Williams admitted on ESPN's First Take that he quite frankly doesn't care about the deal right now and is focused on celebrating the championship.

"That's dope for Houston… wherever KD goes, he's gonna change the way a team plays for the better. … I can care less about what's going on in the NBA besides our parade." Jalen Williams on the Rockets acquiring Kevin Durant from the Suns 😅pic.twitter.com/cV3XvowtIj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That's dope for Houston,” Williams said with a laugh. “I didn't really pay that news much attention. Obviously, wherever KD goes, he's gonna change the way a team plays for the better, so it's always good having more and more competition in the West. And Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks stayed in the West too, so we accept all challenges. But I can care less about what's going on in the NBA besides our parade and the rest of my week.”

Williams has earned the right to switch off for a while after winning the title with the Thunder. He had a rough first half in Game 7, but came alive in the second half to help Oklahoma City pull away. In the end, he finished the final game with 20 points.

Williams' first NBA Finals will be remembered for his masterful performance in Game 5. With the series tied at two games each, the former Santa Clara star dropped 40 points to help the Thunder get a Game 5 win and get a 3-2 lead in the series. Without that game and that performance by Williams, there's no telling which direction the series goes.