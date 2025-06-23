The Oklahoma City Thunder have all the bragging rights in the world after winning the NBA Championship on Sunday night. The Thunder had their backs against the wall, but they came up big in Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers with a 103-91 victory.

However, the day of Game 7 was full of news that didn't surround the Thunder winning the title. Of course, arguably the most memorable moment of Game 7 was Tyrese Haliburton's heartbreaking injury in the first quarter. Earlier in the day, Kevin Durant was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets.

The Durant trade will certainly shake up the landscape in the Western Conference moving forward, but the Thunder aren't worried about that just yet. On Monday morning, Jalen Williams admitted on ESPN's First Take that he quite frankly doesn't care about the deal right now and is focused on celebrating the championship.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center
How Thunder forward Chet Holmgren’s injury battle makes NBA title even more sweetJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the fourth quarter of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.
The $293.4 million contract Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extension is eligible for after NBA titlePreston Byers ·
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after suffering an injury during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Bill Simmons disses Thunder with reaction to Tyrese Haliburton injuryPreston Byers ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.
Jaylin Williams’ face after trying his first beer is pricelessOwen Crisafulli ·
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.
Isaiah Hartenstein’s son fast asleep on Thunder’s NBA Finals podiumMalik Brown ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) celebrates after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.
Thunder guard Alex Caruso forced to give champagne-popping tutorialAlex House ·

“That's dope for Houston,” Williams said with a laugh. “I didn't really pay that news much attention. Obviously, wherever KD goes, he's gonna change the way a team plays for the better, so it's always good having more and more competition in the West. And Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks stayed in the West too, so we accept all challenges. But I can care less about what's going on in the NBA besides our parade and the rest of my week.”

Williams has earned the right to switch off for a while after winning the title with the Thunder. He had a rough first half in Game 7, but came alive in the second half to help Oklahoma City pull away. In the end, he finished the final game with 20 points.

Williams' first NBA Finals will be remembered for his masterful performance in Game 5. With the series tied at two games each, the former Santa Clara star dropped 40 points to help the Thunder get a Game 5 win and get a 3-2 lead in the series. Without that game and that performance by Williams, there's no telling which direction the series goes.