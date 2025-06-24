Fresh off their first NBA title since relocating from Seattle, the Oklahoma City Thunder held a championship parade on Tuesday to celebrate their Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Amid the celebrations, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt made headlines with a bold proclamation regarding the franchise's all-time greats.

Introducing Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the stage, Holt referred to him as “the greatest player to ever put on the uniform,” effectively placing him above former Thunder superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Gilgeous-Alexander took the microphone following Holt’s introduction and thanked the city and fans for their support throughout the season and championship run.

“Thank you guys so much,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Don’t ever forget this — moments in life like this, they don’t come and go often. Make sure you guys enjoy this moment with your family, your friends, your loved ones… everyone that helped you and us get here and don’t forget who they are. Don’t ever turn your back on them – just like us as a team, just like us as a community, just like the city of Oklahoma. Thank you guys.”

The moment marked the culmination of a remarkable season for the 26-year-old, who led the Thunder to a franchise-record 68 wins during the regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024–25 NBA Most Valuable Player after averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 block per game on 51.9% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three across 76 appearances.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP run and Finals heroics spark debate over his place atop Thunder history

He carried that success into the postseason, guiding Oklahoma City past the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves before defeating the Pacers in a seven-game NBA Finals. Gilgeous-Alexander earned Finals MVP honors, averaging 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field in the series.

In Game 7, he delivered a signature performance — finishing with 29 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 40 minutes. The Thunder pulled away late to secure a 103–91 victory and claim the first NBA championship in franchise history since relocating to Oklahoma City.

The Thunder’s title run not only delivered a long-awaited championship to the city but also reshaped the conversation around the team’s historical hierarchy. Durant, who won an MVP with the Thunder and led them to the 2012 NBA Finals, left in 2016 for the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook, the 2017 MVP, became synonymous with the franchise's identity after Durant’s departure but never secured a championship during his tenure.

With a title, an MVP award, and a Finals MVP now on his resume, Gilgeous-Alexander has positioned himself at the forefront of Oklahoma City’s basketball legacy. Holt’s comments at the parade reflect a growing sentiment that the current face of the franchise may already stand above the stars who came before him.