Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams missed his first game of the regular season and addressed his hip injury during his media availability after a recent win. The Thunder defeated the Brooklyn Nets 127-101 on Sunday before Williams watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander score 54 points, setting a new career-high in a 123-114 victory against the Utah Jazz.

After the win, Williams discussed the steps taken to clear him to play despite suffering a strained hip in the Thunder’s 121-115 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

“I think we had a pretty good strategy going in. Obviously, I was hurt, and it was one of those things where I could play and risk messing up something else with my hip or get those four days and sit out a game,” Williams said. “I didn’t really want to do that, but it definitely worked out well because I feel fine now.”

Williams said the extended rest was worth not taking the risk, and he felt a lot better heading into the Thunder’s back-to-back on Sunday at the Paycom Center. Jalen finished with 25 points, three rebounds, and two steals in the win and led Oklahoma City with a team-high 33 points, seven assists, and four steals in Thursday’s 121-115 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite his injury and a recent loss, Jalen Williams and the Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 36-8 record. After the Cleveland Cavs lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 132-129 on Friday, the Thunder and Cavs are tied for the best in the NBA with identical records.

Mark Daigneault delivers his blunt take on Thunder’s loss

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says the Mavericks deserve credit for Thursday’s win at the Paycom Center. The Mavs outplayed the Thunder for most of the night, while All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led his team to a promising comeback from a 13-point deficit that fell short in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Daigneault gave the Mavs their proverbial flowers for their impressive play throughout.

“Give them credit. They outplayed us most of the night… they outplayed us with every lineup tonight,” Daigneault said. “They were the better team; they were the aggressor, especially in the second half.”

Daigneault says the Mavericks played at a high offensive level, which helped them get the best out of the Thunder, who couldn’t match their focus on the opposite end of the floor.

“When it came down to attacking pressure, they did a better job attacking our pressure than we did at attacking them,” Daigneault added. “So they deserve to win.”

The Thunder will face the Trail Blazers on the road on Sunday.