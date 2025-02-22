Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams faced his brother, Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams, for the first time in Friday's 130-107 win. It was a fitting family moment for the Williamses, who traveled to San Francisco to watch Thunder's Williams play in his first All-Star Game and then made the trip to Utah to watch the siblings go head-to-head in the NBA for the first time.

After the win, Williams discussed what facing his brother on an NBA floor felt like.

“It was fun, definitely [a] full-circle [moment],” Williams said. “That was our first time ever really playing against each other. I don't really have words for it. It's very weird. I don't have any words for it. It was emotional. I was trying not to cheer for him when I was on the bench, too. He's growing up. He'll be a great NBA player for a long time.”

Jalen finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in Friday's win. His brother, Cody Williams, finished with three points and three rebounds in 16 minutes for the Jazz.

“It's like one of those things where, when you're the older brother, you're trying to make sure you're doing the right thing,” Williams added. “So, the fact that he's here doing well kind of solidifies that somewhere along the way I was doing something right.”

The Thunder will face the Jazz one more time this season on April 11.

Jalen Williams reveals mom's emotional response to All-Star Game

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams revealed his mother's emotional response before playing in his first All-Star Game. While sharing the first-time experience with head coach Mark Daigneault, the Thunder's coaching staff, and fellow All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams says it was a unique experience.

“Just sharing this experience with them is dope. I actually haven't even seen Shai yet, but just seeing my coaches is cool,” Williams said. “Obviously, they get to have their families here. It kind of just brings you down to earth a little bit because everybody's going through this really cool experience; a lot of us are doing it for the first time.”

Then, Williams discussed what it was like to share the special moment with his family.

“It's starting to a little bit,” Williams replied. “My mom got a little teary-eyed yesterday. So, that made it [sink in] a little more. I think practice made it a little more real. It's starting to hit me now that we're not playing.”

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves on Sunday.