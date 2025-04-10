OKLAHOMA CITY — After an eventful fourth quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 136-120 win, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams addressed the flagrant-1 foul he suffered at the hands of Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt. After Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s fourth-quarter ejection ended his night, Vanderbilt picked up a flagrant foul at 1:47 in the fourth quarter for intentionally fouling Williams around the neck area.

Williams was asked after the game if the aggressive foul was a byproduct of an ongoing tussle between the two.

“We weren’t going back and forth throughout the night. I really don’t be talking trash. I don’t know, probably a frustration foul,” Williams said. “You could probably get a more fun answer from him. He gave me free free throws so I appreciate him.”

Williams made a beeline for Jarred Vanderbilt after regaining control from the shove, as the two players needed to be separated. Jalen finished with 26 points, four rebounds, and four assists, and Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 42 points on 14-of-26 attempts.

Jalen Williams on his All-NBA odds after Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams discussed a potential All-NBA selection after Tuesday’s win against the Lakers at home. When a reporter brought up the topic, Williams admitted it isn’t something he’s given much thought about, and he says he has bigger team goals for the Thunder and their players.

“I haven’t thought about it at all,” Williams said. “It would be cool. I think 65 wins is way cooler than All-NBA. Both would be great, but that’s not what I’m playing for. Obviously, we’re playing to play way further than April. So, that’s what I look forward to. I don’t think that’s really something that I would be really bummed out if I didn’t. It would be really dope to obviously be on there.”

Still, Williams would rather see his teammates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, earn their respective accolades in Gilgeous-Alexander earning MVP, and Dort receiving Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

“I think I’m probably more of a heavy advocate for Shai to get MVP, and Lu to be on there [for DPOY],” Williams added. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. But, like I said, 65 wins and being able to add to that is more impressive.”

Jalen Williams when asked about potentially making All-NBA: “I haven’t thought about it at all… it would be cool. I think 65 wins is way cooler than All-NBA. Both would be great but that’s not what I’m playing for” pic.twitter.com/3NvlkYFcZ8 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder played their last home game at the Paycom Center on Tuesday and will head on a three-game road trip, starting against the Suns in a back-to-back on Wednesday.