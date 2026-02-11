Jason Williams does not care for your viral dances. The former NBA champion, affectionately known as “White Chocolate,” recently went on a profanity-laced tirade against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain. Williams did not hold back regarding McCain’s frequent TikTok posts, specifically those filmed inside the team's inner sanctum.

During a recent discussion about the “TikTok era” of the NBA while on the ‘Hoopin n Hollerin' podcast, Williams questioned whether the young guard’s social media presence is distracting him from the grind.

“Should he delete the TikTok account? It is a big deal,” Williams said. “If I’m in the locker room and I come out of that motherf***ing shower and I see Buddy over there doing a TikTok dance in motherf***ing locker room, that’s a problem. Maybe that’s why they don’t want vets in the locker room because it’s a TikTok era now.”

Williams even brought up Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to illustrate the hierarchy of the league. He argued that James has earned the right to do whatever he wants, while McCain needs to focus on his longevity.

“Do you realize Bron is the best of the best? He can TikTok whenever… This boy right here can’t do nam of that,” Williams added. “If he wants to stay in the NBA for 10, 11 years, he better get his sh*t together.”

The timing of the criticism follows a major change of scenery for the former Duke University standout. The Philadelphia 76ers traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 4 in exchange for draft picks. Since joining the Thunder, McCain has struggled to find a consistent rhythm in the rotation.

In Monday's 119-110 victory over the Lakers, McCain logged 14 minutes off the bench, tallying seven points and three rebounds while shooting 3-of-6 from the floor. That followed a quiet performance against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 7, where he managed just five points and two rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

While McCain’s bubbly personality and painted nails have made him a social media icon, critics like Williams believe the focus should remain on the box score.