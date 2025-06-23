The celebration is on for the Oklahoma City Thunder after they picked up a 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday night. While the team popped the champagne bottles and let the drinks flow, it wasn't all positive for Jaylin Williams, who didn't appear to be having a great time after he tried beer for the first time in the wake of his massive accomplishment.

A big man on the Thunder's loaded bench, Williams played sparingly throughout the playoffs, taking the floor in three of the seven Finals games. Still, his contributions throughout the year were vital, and he showcased his potential on several occasions throughout the year. At just 22 years old, Williams had never had a beer in his life, so he opted to give it a try after winning a title. Based on the look on his face after taking his first sip, though, he may not pick up the beverage again anytime soon.

“Where's the tequila,” Williams hilariously said, as he clearly did not enjoy the popular alcoholic beverage.

"Where's the tequila?" Thunder champion Jaylin Williams after drinking his first beer 😝 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/TbQ0ZsKWFP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jaylin Williams, Thunder celebrate 2025 NBA Finals victory

In his third season in the league, Williams took some big steps forward when he found himself on the floor for the Thunder, as he averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. As he earned more minutes down the stretch of the season, he posted three triple-doubles, showing a unique blend of scoring, passing, and rebounding for a big man.

When the lights became brighter, Williams ultimately didn't play as much for the Thunder, but that doesn't make him any less important than the other players on his team. While his celebration briefly went sideways due to his first experience with beer, the party if only getting started in Oklahoma City, and you vet Williams will get his hands on some tequila as the celebration rages on for him and the Thunder.