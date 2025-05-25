Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shows each game how unguardable he is for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Former Thunder forward Kendrick Perkins offered an anti-SGA tactic for the NBA Playoffs, per a conversation he had with three championship coaches.

Perkins, who played for the last Thunder team to make the NBA Finals, shared what the tactic is. Which he revealed pregame inside the Target Center Saturday.

“They all said the same thing: They would double team him until he gives up the ball,” Perkins said.

Perkins, however, offered a different philosophy. One that he believes would work before any game.

“”I would've done sent the double team [for SGA] when they jet landed yesterday,” Perkins said. “You cannot let the best scorer in the league to continue to beat you one-on-one.”

Minnesota, however, opted to wait until tipoff of Game 3 to throw its defensive philosophy on the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player.

Kendrick Perkins handed Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander new title 

Perkins played with two of the greatest Thunder players ever in Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. He witnessed the mastery both NBA All-Stars showed on a nightly basis.

Perkins handed Gilgeous-Alexander a strong title, however.

“The greatest Thunder of all-time,” Perkins shared during his Friday appearance on NBA Today.

He included one more title for SGA: “The best perimeter player in the game of basketball on the offensive end.”

Gilgeous-Alexander gets called for taking too many free throws. Even earning the nickname “foul merchant” by others. However, “SGA” ranks 23rd overall in free throw attempts among players who averaged 30+ points per game since 2005. Brendan Haywood of NBA TV called out the Gilgeous-Alexander detractors.

The league MVP struggled early on Saturday. He settled for only two points in the first eight minutes of play. OKC also trailed 24-9 early with under four minutes in the first quarter.