Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins declared Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the greatest player in Oklahoma City Thunder history during Friday’s broadcast of NBA Today, citing the MVP’s historic production and postseason dominance.

“Let’s talk about SGA. The greatest Thunder of all-time,” Perkins said. “He already joined the company of Michael Jordan this year – three consecutive seasons of 30 [points per game], shooting over 50%, now he’s hoisting up the MVP trophy, and now he’s on his way to going to the NBA Finals and he’s going to win an NBA championship, and he’s going to become Finals MVP.”

Perkins added that Gilgeous-Alexander is currently “unguardable” and described him as “the best perimeter player in the game of basketball on the offensive end.”

Kendrick Perkins says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the greatest Thunder player of all time (via @ESPNNBA)

The endorsement marks a bold proclamation considering the Thunder’s history includes former league MVPs Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, as well as James Harden, a three-time scoring champion and former Sixth Man of the Year in Oklahoma City. The trio led the Thunder to their last NBA Finals appearance in 2012, before each departed for new roles on other teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP run fuels claim as greatest player in Thunder history

Gilgeous-Alexander, however, is carving out his own legacy in Oklahoma City. The 26-year-old guard was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2024–25 season after leading the Thunder to a league-best 68–14 regular-season record — the best in franchise history. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, and one block per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from three across 76 appearances.

Through 13 playoff games, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 47.5% from the floor. His three-point percentage has dipped to 28.7%, but his mid-range and foul-drawing craft have continued to anchor Oklahoma City’s offense in high-pressure postseason situations.

The Thunder currently lead the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals and are two wins away from a return to the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years. Gilgeous-Alexander has been the driving force in that pursuit, combining efficiency, poise, and elite decision-making to break down even the league’s top-rated defenses.

Oklahoma City has surged to national prominence behind a young, homegrown core featuring Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, but it is Gilgeous-Alexander who has emerged as the face of the franchise.

Game 3 of the series will take place Saturday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. A win would push the Thunder one step closer to a potential NBA title — and perhaps validate Perkins’ bold claim.