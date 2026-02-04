OKLAHOMA CITY — In a 128-92 blowout win against the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein recorded his first career triple-double. Amid a report suggesting the Thunder is exploring the market for a center, Hartenstein reminded the defending champions of his multi-faceted game.

Hartenstein finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, the first triple-double of his career in the Thunder's 36-point win against the Magic at home.

The first triple-double of his career.

Hartenstein also did the little things that helped the defending champions capture its second consecutive wall-to-wall victory, following a 121-111 win against the Denver Nuggets on the road. Isaiah Joe's 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including 5-for-8 from deep, led six Thunder players in double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 20 points, nine assists, and five rebounds, and Lu Dort added 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Oklahoma City will head back on the road on the second night of a back-to-back to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Brian Windhorst reports Thunder exploring center options

Amid the NBA trade season, with the deadline less than 48 hours away, perhaps Isaiah Hartenstein's first career triple-double his way of subtly reminding the Thunder of his worth. The Thunder were reportedly exploring options at center, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The Thunder's reported trade talks comes as a surprise ahead of Thursday's deadline, as Windhorst noted, per ESPN's The Hoop Collective.

“I’ve actually heard the Oklahoma City Thunder’s name in some trade chatter, and you look at this team, and you say, wait a minute, this team is, you know, 66 wins or whatever they had last year, champions, when they’ve been healthy this year, they’ve been unstoppable,” Windhorst said.

“Why would the Oklahoma City Thunder’s name be out there? And why would the Oklahoma City Thunder’s name be out there, potentially looking at centers?”

Hartenstein is in the second year of his 3-year deal. The 2026-27 season is a team option, worth $28.5 million.