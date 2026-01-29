Would Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant consider re-joining the Oklahoma City Thunder as a full-circle ending to his future Hall of Fame career? His former teammate, Anthony Morrow is predicting it now. After leaving the team that drafted him for the Golden State Warriors, Durant watched the Thunder's championship ceremony in October ahead of the season opener against the Rockets.

Morrow, who played two season with Durant and the Thunder, says Durant's return to Oklahoma City would be embraced by fans, and a great way to end a stellar career, per KOKH Fox 25's Beyond The Arc.

“Our fans are the greatest fans on Earth, any sport to me. And you know, it is what it is. And not a hot take, but I'm going to just say this: Honestly, I think Kevin Durant is going to end his career in Oklahoma City like when he's done,” Morrow said. “I think Kev is going to come back to Oklahoma City for real.”

Durant, who revealed he had planned to retire with the Phoenix Suns, was traded to the Rockets during the offseason as part of a series of moves that ripped the Suns' core, minus All-Star Devin Booker, apart. Durant and the Rockets are considered to be one of a few teams with potential to dethrone the defending champion Thunder. The Denver Nuggets, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are the other three.

Kevin Durant's ‘unfortunate' stance on Thunder storylines

Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant doesn't think Thunder fans would embrace a potential reunion. Although OKC fans watched the Thunder win its first championship in franchise history, they had plenty of boos for Durant in his return to the Paycom Center.

For Durant, Thunder fans haven't let go of the fact that KD bolted to play for the Warriors, following the Thunder blowing a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals, he said, per FanDuel TV's Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

“I just think there's a lot of controversy surrounding my name in Oklahoma City,” Durant said. “To celebrate the start of the season with that context that's just floating around the game. I don't know if it's cool or not because on one end, you are opening the season, which is a privilege. I'm grateful to be playing on that night, being the first game people see on the new broadcast, but it's like, what storylines may come from this game? I have no clue.

“And some storylines may not involve celebrating the game, celebrating OKC, and what they did last season. Some might involve me, which is unfortunate.”

Durant has one year remaining on his current deal, with a player option worth $46 million for the 2027-28 season.