OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave Lu Dort his flowers for his performance in Thursday's 125-104 win against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies and potentially winning DPOY. Then, the defensive stalwart opened up about the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award. Dort has the fourth-best odds of winning DPOY. Still, he understands how high the odds are stacked against him.

Still, the betting odds never minimize Dort's effort, and knack for defending at a high level, which has translated into the best campaign in Thunder franchise history after beating the Grizzlies. After the win, Dort reflected on the illustrious defensive honor and his approach to the game.

“It's tough when they judge the big most of the time for that award but it is what it is. Honestly, they've asked me that question before, and I always tell them it'll be good to get rewarded for the work I've done on the court,” Dort said. “But at the same time, I'm not going out there just to for an award. I'm going out there to help my team win, and that's what I'm going to do every night. So, every time I'm out there, that's what I'm looking for.”

In the Thunder's win against the Grizzlies, Dort held Bane to three points on 1-for-12 shooting, which triggered Gilgeous-Alexander to use Lu as an example of how much he means to a team where he often defends the opposing team's biggest threat.

“That means a lot when guys in the league recognize the hard work that I've done on the court is huge,” Dort said. “So, I'm happy he said that, obviously. But at the end of the day, it's a whole-team effort. I'm glad my teammates always have my back, and I'm glad we have that whole-team effort.”

Dort finished the night with nine points, five assists, and three steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's take on Lu Dort's role with Thunder

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appreciates Lu Dort's approach to every game, which has led to him becoming a DPOY candidate. After Thursday's win, Gilgeous-Alexander spoke to Dort's impact.

“It’s just Lu. His lateral quickness, his physicality; to score on him is very tough, and if you’re not on your A-game, it looks like that, tonight,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “And Desmond Bane is a really good player. He’s not the first one he’s done that too. But when Lu’s locked in, and Lu’s in you all game, it’s a lot. He’s physical. He’s fast, and he’s smart with his hands.”

Dort and the Thunder will welcome the Pacers at home on Saturday.