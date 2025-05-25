May 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and his team couldn’t extinguish the fire Minnesota Timberwolves ignited in Game 3. Coming into Target Center with a 2-0 series lead, the Thunder aimed to widen the gap to 3-0. Instead, the Timberwolves unleashed a storm early and never let up. Minnesota ultimately dismantled the Thunder in dominant fashion, winning 143-101.

After Game 2, Daigneault warned the Thunder that momentum could shift dramatically in hostile territory. “We have to be ready for them to go to another level as they go back home,” he said in a post-Game 2 interview. His words proved prophetic, as the Timberwolves delivered exactly that. After Game 3, Daigneault gave credit to Minnesota.

“Generally they were just much more physical and sharper, executed better, and were more forceful than us,” Daigneault said, per Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire.

The interview, however, was marred by background noise. Wolves fans were presumably walking by and howling in celebration.

Early in the game, the Thunder held a brief four-point lead. But after a phenomenal 16-point first-quarter performance by Anthony Edwards, they couldn’t stop Minnesota’s onslaught. Edwards finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals in just 30 minutes. He shot an impressive 12-of-17 from the field and drained five 3-pointers, leading Minnesota’s dominant win.

Another key contributor for the Wolves was Julius Randle. He chipped in 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting over 30 minutes. Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid each added 10 points, while Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley provided seven and is points, respectively. However, the surprise of the night was Terrence Shannon Jr. His energetic play off the bench gave Minnesota a much-needed spark.

Shannon saw 13 minutes of action and delivered 15 points, outscoring every member of OKC. Head coach Chris Finch hinted the young guard might see even more time in Game 4.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a dismal night. He finished with just 14 points in 28 minutes on a rough 30.8% shooting. The entire OKC roster, except for Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng, posted a negative plus-minus, underlining the team’s struggles.

With Game 4 set at Target Center, the big question remains: will the Thunder secure a commanding 3-1 series lead, or will they drop another on the road and let the Timberwolves even the series?