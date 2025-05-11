DENVER — Denver Nuggets coach David Adelman revealed similarities he sees in Oklahoma City Thunder All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams and Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Despite a poor shooting performance in Game 3, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault believes Gilgeous-Alexander will bounce back, and Adelman thinks the same.

Adelman sees the same hunger in the young, talented, and inexperienced Thunder All-Star duo he saw in Jokic and Murray in pursuit of their 2023 NBA championship. Therefore, he's overlooking the fact that Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are in only their second postseason run together.

“We were young once. We handled it pretty well, and they do too. That's why they won so many games, and the reason why they haven't played a lot of close games is because they have completely blown the doors off people the whole season,” Adelman said. “And if I was coaching a team, I would rather do that than play 55 four-point games. So, yes, the experience helps, but the scary part is, the more experience they get in those games, the better they’re gonna be at them. Just like we were with Nikola and Jamal all those years ago.”

Nuggets coach David Adelman reflected on Jokic and Murray's younger years.

“That was the most surprising thing about the first-round series we ever played here against San Antonio, and then, Portland, in the second round, was how comfortable those two guys were at the end of the game. Immediately,” Adelman added. “There was no, oh, they're learning how to play in these games, no. They were ready to go, and I see that in those two guys over there.”

Jalen Williams on late-game usage in Thunder's Game 3 loss

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams addressed his late-game usage in Game 3. After leading the Thunder with 32 points on 11-of-21 attempts, many wondered why he didn't get the ball more often.

Williams quickly dismissed that notion during his postgame media availability.

“When you have the best closer in the NBA, you get him spots where you want him to get to and you shoot the ball,” Williams said. “If I want to go force a shot, obviously, I can. But we have other talented guys on the team. I don't even think I shot one shot in that. I turned the ball over twice. So, I mean, those are opportunities to score. Great for others, too. I had my opportunities. I’m never gonna sit up here and complain about touches or something like that. I have the ball a lot.”

The Thunder will look to tie their series 2-2 in Game 4 on Sunday.