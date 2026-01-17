Head coach Mark Daigneault noticed a shift in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder amidst an impressive five-game winning streak. Coming off of blowout wins against the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, respectively, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed how lasst year's championship run changed his perspective on winning.

Gilgeous-Alexander explained how the ups and downs throughout the Thunder's title journey last season changed his mindset heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

“It's changed completely, I think, in terms of my perspective. Playing on that high of a level, playing when the games matter that much, when you're so close by so far from your ultimate dream as a kid. It's very hard to understand that without going through that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The emotions, the confusion; everything that goes into it. And I think just going through those experiences — and I think everyone will tell you their perspective is completely different.

“It changes how you see things. It's almost like having a kid. You don't know what it's like until you have one.”

The Thunder improved to 35-7.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder's refocus amid streak

Coming off a 12-game stretch where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder went 6-6, the defending champions have rattled off five consecutive wins, including against two of the top teams in the Western Conference. After the Thunder avenged losing to the Spurs in blowout fashion, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed what it meant to beat the team that handed OKC three losses in December.

“Tonight's result tells us that when we play a certain way, with a certain sense of urgency, with a certain sense of force and aggressiveness, and attention to detail, that it doesn't matter who's on the other side,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I think we knew that about this group, and it's just about us getting to that point without having to lose or be pushed there. And it's not to say we haven't done it before, we've done it multiple times.

“But I think the more we can get ourselves to that mind frame, we'll be better off for sure. Tonight was nothing that I didn't expect. I knew that if we played a certain way, we'd be able to beat anybody in the world.”

The Thunder will look to extend its winning streak when it faces the Heat on Saturday.