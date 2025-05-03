Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seen his teammate Chet Holmgren grow into the impactful player he is today, as a key catalyst to what he has become on both ends of the floor. As Holmgren’s two-way game evolves, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his former team and potential opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Holmgren’s growth ahead of the Thunder’s second-round series.

Gilgeous-Alexander discussed Holmgren’s ascension and the strides Chet continues to make throughout his career with the Thunder.

“He’s a world of a better player. Smarter, more physical, the game’s slowing down for him; everything I’ve expected out of Chet,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The talent alone has always been there, but the work ethic is what makes him who he is. He has the time. He has the size. He has the feel. There are very few that work more than Chet, if any, and because of that, he’s going to make the strides that he’s making, and is going to continue to make strides.”

In an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign, during which Holmgren suffered a pelvic injury, the Thunder’s starting forward finished averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks in 32 regular-season games. Then, he posted 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks in Oklahoma City’s first-round sweep against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s take on ‘motivation’ from Clippers trade

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on his Clippers trade as his team awaits to see who wins Game 7 between the Clippers and the Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander says he hasn’t thought about the 2019 move that sent him to the Thunder recently.

“I haven’t thought about them in years, though,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I can’t hold, I guess you can say, grudges for like. For whatever reason, they moved on from me, and they thought it was a good idea, and the Thunder, vice versa. And those are the cards that I was dealt, and I just try to make the best of them.”

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander admits he’s been keeping tabs on the Clippers’ first-round series.

“I am. As much as I can,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’ve seen both teams four times this year. So, we kind of got a good pretty good feel for them. We know what they bring to the table. What challenges they present. Both of those teams are obviously good basketball teams. This series is what it is because of that. It’s about us being ready for the challenge when the time comes, when we figure out who it is.”

The Nuggets will host the Clippers for Game 7 on Saturday.