To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, just being a part of the NBA All-Star Game is a privilege, regardless of how often it happens. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard acknowledged as much ahead of his third consecutive All-Star nod in 2025.

Ahead of the inaugural tournament-style games, Gilgeous-Alexander opened up about what the recognition means to him in his career. While all players are grateful for the accomplishment, ‘SGA' vowed to never let the honor get stale.

“[I] try to enjoy it, don't take the opportunity for granted,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It's special no matter how many times you come. The best players in the world, in the best league in the world every year. To be around that is a blessing and an honor. That's how I see it.”

Expand Tweet

For the second consecutive year, Gilgeous-Alexander was recognized as a starter for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. He was a unanimous selection, joining Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks as the starting guards from the Eastern Conference.

As a Canadian citizen, Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the key members of Charles Barkley's team, the “Chuck's Global Stars.” The team will face “Kenny's Young Stars” in the first round of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game format. The winner of the matchup advances to the final and faces either “Shaq's OGs” or “Candace's Rising Stars.”

In the new All-Star format, Candace Parker's team consists of the winning group of Friday's Rising Stars Challenge. They are understandably heavy underdogs to win the All-Star tournament.

Thunder G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 2025 MVP campaign

While Gilgeous-Alexander has become a household name with the Thunder, he has taken his game to a new level in 2024-2025. At the All-Star break, the seventh-year guard is the frontrunner to win the 2025 NBA MVP award ahead of three-time winner Nikola Jokic.

In his sixth season with the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league with 32.5 points per game. He also averages 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game through his 53 games. Perhaps most importantly, he has led Oklahoma City to a 44-10 start, putting them in firm control of the Western Conference thus far.

During Gilgeous-Alexander's tenure with the team, Oklahoma City has steadily risen to the top of the league behind its youth movement. The Thunder ended 2023-2024 with the No. 1 seed in the West but fell to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. However, they are well on their way to another top-seeded finish and appear much more prepared for a deep postseason run.