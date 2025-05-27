The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t just escape with a 128-126 win in Game 4 — they showed exactly why they’re one win from the NBA Finals. And while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40-point masterpiece powered the victory, it was his postgame words that reminded everyone why he’s the league’s MVP — on and off the court.

The Thunder's playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves series has been intense, but it was SGA’s leadership that stood out Monday. After pouring in 40 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists, he took the spotlight off himself and praised teammates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren — a move that perfectly embodied his Thunder leadership and humility as the league’s newly crowned MVP.

"They were amazing tonight. They were confident… They deserve these moments… Nothing but proud of these two." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams' performance in the Game 4 win over the Timberwolves

“They were amazing tonight. They were confident,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They weren't rattled by the moment. Like there's so much to say about the work that they put in and their effort and their character those two guys have. They deserve these moments. And I'm stepping into them with full confidence. Taking advantage of it and I am nothing but proud of this team.”

This Gilgeous-Alexander moment wasn’t about accolades — it was about teammates. Williams added 34 points, while Holmgren chipped in 21 with clutch blocks down the stretch. Their growth has been critical to OKC’s success, and SGA made sure the spotlight was shared.

Beyond the emotional postgame moment, OKC looked every bit like a Finals-bound team. After getting blown out in Game 3, they responded with resilience, poise, and efficient shooting. They hit 16 threes, forced 22 turnovers, and locked down Edwards and Randle, holding them to a combined 21 points.

SGA’s on-court dominance is now matched by his maturity off it. His refusal to bask in solo glory after a signature performance speaks volumes about what kind of leader he is — and why he is a deserving choice to win the NBA MVP.

With the series shifting back to OKC, the Thunder are just one win from the NBA Finals, led by a superstar who continues to rise in every way possible.