Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his team continue to climb up the lists of impressive feats, including joining rare company in the dynastic Golden State Warriors teams from 2015 to 2022. At the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Gilgeous-Alexander is once again an MVP candidate, and on a list as an individual with the highest plus/minus in a season on par with the Warriors.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the season a plus-918, which is fifth-best on the list of Dynasty Warriors, per StatMuse.

2024-25 was undoubtedly Gilgeous-Alexander's most-impressive regular season of his career. His 32.7 points per game average led the NBA while posting a career-best 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with the fifth-highest average in steals (1.7) per game.

With Shai leading the charge, one reporter believes his surrounding casts of All-Star Jalen Williams, starting forward Chet Holmgren, and center Isaiah Hartenstein, is enough for the Thunder to be the only legitimate championship contender in the Western Conference, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“One serious contender in the West right now, and that's the Oklahoma City Thunder because of SGA,” Cronin said via “First Take.” “I believe in this version of Oklahoma City, the way that they're built– Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, SGA, the whole core around them– they're finally ready for their moment. They weren't last year.”

"[There's] one serious contender in the West right now, and that's the Oklahoma City Thunder." 😯 @CourtneyRCronin says SGA makes OKC the only "true contender" in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/gzXAVHOu27 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder's first-round matchup will tip-off at the Paycom Center on Sunday.

Kenrich Williams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's vibe with Thunder

Thunder veteran forward Kenrich Williams addressed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's leadership with the team having its impact on the floor and in the locker room. Gilgeous-Alexander's loose and fun approach has helped the team's morale over the years, which is something that hadn't change amid a unprecedented 2024-25 campaign.

After the Thunder's 115-100 win against the Pelicans in their regular-season finale, Williams addressed Gilgeous-Alexander's style as the team's leader.

“I think it starts with our leader, Shai, he's a very fun guy,” Williams said. “On the court, he's super locked in, serious, and we have other guys, too, that are the same way. He's just one of those guys who keeps the room light. We have great character guys on the team. Guys who are funny, and the coaching staff, they allow us to kind of be ourselves, and not try to hold us back from having fun with the game.”

The Thunder will look to build off their second-round lost to the Mavericks in 2024's NBA playoffs.