Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 122-102 victory over All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With only 11 active Thunder players on the road after rookie Brooks Barnhizer was called up from the G League, Oklahoma City jumped out to a double-digit lead, and didn't looked back. The Bucks never led once.

After the win, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault emphasized Gilgeous-Alexander's dominant 40-point performance, where the league's reigning MVP's offense led with tremendous efficiency, poise, and grit. Daigneault reminded everyone that Gilgeous Alexander's approach to the game is truly exceptional.

“He had 40 [points]. He was 16-for-19. He had 11 assists. He had two turnovers. What he's doing is not normal,” Daigneault said. “I think he makes it look normal. He is not breaking a sweat on a lot of nights, but what he's doing is not normal. So, I think it's important to remember that. The level of efficiency on the degree of difficulty. He's seeing every coverage every night, including tonight. They're running guys at him.

“He's finishing plays over Giannis, who's one of the best weak-side shot blockers in the last decade. He's making very difficult pull-ups over a hand on a consistent basis. To the 11 assists, he had eight assists in the first half. He's still blending his aggression with the rest of the team, which activates everyone else, and allows everyone else to play in a rhythm as well. So, he's been so consistent, but tonight was pretty special. That was something else.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line, and finished with seven rebounds, one steal, and only two turnovers, as SGA — who is sixth-ranked in offensive rating (121.9) — helped keep the Bucks at bay. Starting for Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell scored all of his 18 points in the first half, and Kenrich Williams' 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting, and a team-high eight rebounds led the Thunder's bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's historic 40-point game vs. Bucks

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history against the Bucks, becoming only the second player to finish with at least 40 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists, while shooting at an 80% clip or better in over 40 years. Raptors' Immanuel Quickley achieved the impressive feat in a 145-127 win against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder return home to host the Pacers at the Paycom Center on Friday.